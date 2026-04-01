Florida Announces Medicaid DMEPOS Supplier Enrollment Moratorium

On March 25, 2026, the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) announced a statewide moratorium on enrollment of new durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS) providers (Florida Medicaid Provider Type 90).

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

Article Insights

Christopher E. Gottfried’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular: within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

in United States

On March 25, 2026, the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) announced a statewide moratorium on enrollment of new durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS) providers (Florida Medicaid Provider Type 90). The agency’s announcement follows the Feb. 25, 2026, nationwide Medicare moratorium on new enrollment for certain DMEPOS suppliers, which we discussed in a GT Alert at the time.

The Florida moratorium applies to entities whose primary function is furnishing durable medical equipment and supplies (regardless of supply type) directly to another party, such as to (1) Medicaid patients with a medical order (including mail order) or (2) other medical providers and suppliers, such as hospitals, pharmacies, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, physician groups, and rehabilitation agencies. The moratorium does not apply to DMEPOS suppliers that operate as part of a pharmacy, hospital, or other medical provider, nor does it apply to businesses for which the provision of durable medical equipment and supplies is a secondary function.

AHCA backdated the moratorium’s effective date to March 20, 2026, and it will remain in effect for an initial six-month period from that date. AHCA will continue to process new Florida Medicaid enrollment applications submitted on or before March 20, 2026. At the end of the initial six-month period, AHCA may, at its discretion, extend the moratorium.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.