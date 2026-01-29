ARTICLE
29 January 2026

GT Legal Food Talk Episode 29: Top 2026 Trends & Legal Insights For Food, Beverage, And Agribusiness (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
Welcome to the first Legal Food Talk episode of 2026, hosted by Justin Prochnow of Greenberg Traurig's Food, Beverage & Agribusiness Practice. In this special roundtable edition, Justin is joined by eight GT attorneys...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Justin J. Prochnow,Will Wagner,Stacy A. Carpenter
+6 Authors

Welcome to the first Legal Food Talk episode of 2026, hosted by Justin Prochnow of Greenberg Traurig's Food, Beverage & Agribusiness Practice. In this special roundtable edition, Justin is joined by eight GT attorneys from across the country to break down the most pressing regulatory, litigation, and compliance developments facing industry companies this year.

Topics include:

  • California's greenwashing and recycling laws (Will Wagner)
  • Expanding packaging EPR compliance (Madeline Orlando)
  • Litigation trends in packaging claims (Stacy Carpenter)
  • "Natural" and ingredient claim lawsuits (Sean Newland)
  • Bioengineered food disclosure regulations (Gina Tincher)
  • Ultra-processed foods litigation and new laws (Austin Evans)
  • Prop 65 enforcement updates (Alexandra "Ally" Lizano)
  • FTC enforcement on consumer reviews and advertising (Peter Arhangelsky)
  • The future of GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) regulations (Justin Prochnow)

If you're in the food, beverage, or agribusiness space, this episode is your essential guide to the year ahead — packed with practical insights and proactive strategies to help you navigate a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Justin J. Prochnow
Justin J. Prochnow
Photo of Will Wagner
Will Wagner
Photo of Madeline Orlando
Madeline Orlando
Photo of Stacy A. Carpenter
Stacy A. Carpenter
Photo of Sean A. Newland
Sean A. Newland
Photo of Gina Tincher
Gina Tincher
Photo of Austin Evans
Austin Evans
Photo of Alexandra Lizano
Alexandra Lizano
Photo of Peter Arhangelsky
Peter Arhangelsky
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More