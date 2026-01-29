GT Legal Food Talk Episode 29: Top 2026 Trends & Legal Insights For Food, Beverage, And Agribusiness (Podcast)

Welcome to the first Legal Food Talk episode of 2026, hosted by Justin Prochnow of Greenberg Traurig's Food, Beverage & Agribusiness Practice. In this special roundtable edition, Justin is joined by eight GT attorneys from across the country to break down the most pressing regulatory, litigation, and compliance developments facing industry companies this year.

Topics include:

California's greenwashing and recycling laws (Will Wagner)

Expanding packaging EPR compliance (Madeline Orlando)

Litigation trends in packaging claims (Stacy Carpenter)

"Natural" and ingredient claim lawsuits (Sean Newland)

Bioengineered food disclosure regulations (Gina Tincher)

Ultra-processed foods litigation and new laws (Austin Evans)

Prop 65 enforcement updates (Alexandra "Ally" Lizano)

FTC enforcement on consumer reviews and advertising (Peter Arhangelsky)

The future of GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) regulations (Justin Prochnow)

If you're in the food, beverage, or agribusiness space, this episode is your essential guide to the year ahead — packed with practical insights and proactive strategies to help you navigate a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

self

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.