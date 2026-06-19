Highlights of women attorneys leading impactful matters for clients, from a state Supreme Court climate ruling to a False Claims Act resolution for a national health care network

Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.

At Mintz, we work together to serve our clients, support our communities, and create opportunities for our people to grow and succeed.

Our Community & Commitment Report shares stories from across the firm that bring those commitments to life.

Explore the Report

What’s inside:

Highlights of women attorneys leading impactful matters for clients, from a state Supreme Court climate ruling to a False Claims Act resolution for a national health care network



Featured pro bono efforts that expand access to justice, including asylum protection cases, adoptions for foster children, and veteran legal clinics



Stories from our Affinity Groups on creating opportunities for connection, engagement, and professional growth across the firm



Perspectives from attorneys whose paths to law include military service, medicine, and biotech, and how those experiences shape their client work



And more narratives that reflect the culture, connections, and shared experiences that define our firm We invite you to explore the report to see what drives our commitment and shapes our impact.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.