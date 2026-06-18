Smoke Is Not Fire: Fourth Circuit Rejects Stark And AKS Theories Built On Ordinary Business Practices And Conclusory Allegations

The Fourth Circuit held that physician compensation tied to the physician’s wRVUs is based on the physician’s own productivity, not the volume or value of referrals, and therefore does not inherently violate the Stark...

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Key Takeaways

The Fourth Circuit held that physician compensation tied to the physician’s wRVUs is based on the physician’s own productivity, not the volume or value of referrals, and therefore does not inherently violate the Stark Law , even when services are performed in provider-based facilities that generate hospital revenue.

held that is based on the physician’s own productivity, not the volume or value of referrals, and therefore does not inherently violate the , even when services are performed in that generate hospital revenue. The court rejected Anti-Kickback Statute claims premised on intercompany financial transfers used to cover a physician group’s operating losses, finding that such transfers reflected ordinary business practices consistent with a provider-based billing model , not unlawful remuneration intended to induce referrals.

claims premised on used to cover a physician group’s operating losses, finding that such transfers reflected ordinary business practices consistent with a , not unlawful remuneration intended to induce referrals. Applying Rule 9(b)’s heightened pleading standard, the court emphasized that False Claims Act complaints must “identify the fire,” not merely accumulate circumstantial facts amounting to “smoke,” reinforcing that high-percentile compensation alone does not support an inference of fraud.

It is not every day that an 83-page qui tam complaint alleging Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) violations is dismissed at the pleading stage, particularly when filed by experienced relator’s counsel and accompanied by more than 30 pages of detailed claims data. But that was exactly the result in U.S. ex rel. Kyer v. Thomas Health System, a June 4 decision from a unanimous Fourth Circuit panel.

In an opinion that should come as welcome news for healthcare providers and other False Claims Act (FCA) defendants, the Fourth Circuit reaffirmed important limits on Stark- and AKS-based FCA liability while emphasizing that Rule 9(b)’s heightened pleading requirement remains an important check when it comes to pleading fraud.

In short, the court rejected an effort to transform common healthcare industry business practices—including wRVU-based physician compensation, provider-based billing arrangements and intercompany financial support of physician groups—into fraud claims through “inflammatory rhetoric” and innuendo.

What Were the Qui Tam Relator’s Allegations?

The relator, a former nurse employed by a Thomas Health System (THS) hospital in West Virginia, sued THS, its affiliated hospitals, its employed physician group (THSPP) and a former executive, alleging violations of both the Stark Law and AKS.

The complaint advanced a “dizzying kaleidoscope” of allegations intended to show that THS had improperly incentivized referrals from THSPP physicians to THS hospitals. Among other things, the relator alleged that:

Physician compensation based on wRVUs served as a “proxy” for rewarding hospital referrals.

Intercompany transfers from the hospitals to THSPP covering the physician group’s operating losses were, in substance, kickbacks designed to induce the THSPP physicians’ referrals.

Physician compensation at or above the 90 th percentile was indicative of unlawful remuneration.

percentile was indicative of unlawful remuneration. A former executive’s statement that acquiring physician practices would allow THS to “own” those physicians’ referrals was evidence of an overarching fraud scheme.

Stark Law: Productivity-Based Compensation Is Not Referral-Based Compensation

The court first rejected the relator’s theory that the THSPP physicians’ wRVU-based compensation violated the Stark Law because it varied with the volume or value of their referrals to THS hospitals.

The court emphasized that wRVUs measure a physician’s own work—the time, effort and skill associated with the physician’s personally performed services. Because the Stark Law excludes personally performed services from the definition of a “referral,” compensation tied to wRVUs alone is compensation based on physician productivity, not physician referrals, and therefore does not inherently violate the Stark Law.

Notably, the court expressly distinguished the Fourth Circuit’s earlier decision in U.S. ex rel. Drakeford v. Tuomey Healthcare System. There, the problematic compensation formula was tied to collections that included hospital facility-fee revenue, meaning physician compensation directly rose as hospital referral revenue increased. In Kyer, by contrast, the court explained that the compensation formula did not take account of hospital revenue, even though physician productivity and hospital facility-fee revenue were correlated.

The Fourth Circuit’s decision provides important confirmation that compensation tied only to a physician’s own productivity is not inherently problematic under the Stark Law—even where services are performed in a hospital or provider-based facilities and thereby generate hospital revenue.

Anti-Kickback Statute: Ordinary Financial Relationships Are Not Kickbacks

The court likewise rejected the relator’s AKS theory, which largely depended on characterizing intercompany transfers from the hospitals to THSPP as unlawful remuneration intended to induce referrals.

The court found that those transfers had an obviously lawful explanation. THS employed a provider-based billing model, under which professional services revenue was billed by the physician group while THS hospitals separately captured facility-fee revenue. The result was that the physician group, THSPP, was unprofitable by itself even though the provider-based model ultimately benefited THS as a whole. The court explained that the transfers to THSPP were merely intended to account for that operational reality and were consistent with ordinary business practices.

The court also dismissed an AKS theory premised on a $5,000 marketing stipend paid to THSPP physicians, which was intended to help the physicians market their practices and attract patients. As the court noted, that arrangement pointed in the wrong direction: it would have induced referrals to THSPP from outside referral sources, not referrals from THSPP physicians to the THS hospitals.

Other Key Takeaways for FCA Defendants

In addition to the core Stark and AKS holdings, Kyer contains several other observations that should prove useful to FCA defendants going forward.

High-percentile compensation does not equal fraud. Relators frequently attempt to infer fraud from compensation levels that exceed industry benchmarks. But the Fourth Circuit appropriately pushed back on that theory, explaining that “pay above the 90 th percentile does not, by itself, support an inference of inducement.” As the court observed, “by definition, ten percent of physicians make more than the 90 th percentile,” and “something more must raise the inference that the remuneration was intended to induce referrals.”

Relators frequently attempt to infer fraud from compensation levels that exceed industry benchmarks. But the Fourth Circuit appropriately pushed back on that theory, explaining that “pay above the 90 percentile does not, by itself, support an inference of inducement.” As the court observed, “by definition, ten percent of physicians make more than the 90 percentile,” and “something more must raise the inference that the remuneration was intended to induce referrals.” “The complaint must identify the fire.” The court rejected the idea that qui tam complaints can survive dismissal by accumulating suspicious-sounding facts and asking the court to infer fraud:

Perhaps what Kyer means to suggest is that each allegation is smoke; combined, there must be fire somewhere. Sometimes that is so. But that is not how the law works. The complaint must identify the fire.

This passage—an especially quotable one that will likely appear in FCA defendants’ motions to dismiss on a regular basis—reinforces that Rule 9(b) requires particularized allegations of fraud, not speculation built from a collection of disconnected facts that are consistent with lawful conduct.

Skepticism of repeated seal extensions. Although not necessary to the holding, the court also expressed notable skepticism regarding the district court’s repeated extensions of the FCA’s seal period. The court incredulously noted that the district court had “extended the seal five times before the government finally declined to intervene” (emphasis in original), while noting that the appellate record did not “adequately explain what could have justified this almost three-year delay.” These observations should signal to district courts that repeated, reflexive seal extensions at the government’s request should not be de rigueur.

Why Kyer v. Thomas Health System Matters for Healthcare FCA Defense

The Fourth Circuit’s decision in Kyer confirms that FCA liability cannot rest on speculation or suspicion, but instead requires detailed, well-pleaded allegations of fraud.

It also offers reassurance that common healthcare business practices—including productivity-based physician compensation, provider-based billing structures and financial support of employed physician groups—cannot be transformed into FCA violations through conclusory allegations and incendiary rhetoric.

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