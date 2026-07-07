OECD Publishes Policy Paper On Anticipatory Governance For Responsible Innovation In Synthetic Biology

The OECD has published a comprehensive policy paper examining how member countries are adapting their governance frameworks to support responsible innovation in synthetic biology. The analysis reviews national strategies, policy instruments, and governance initiatives across five key dimensions, revealing emerging practices while highlighting uneven implementation across jurisdictions. Drawing on examples from multiple countries, the paper identifies policy considerations for strengthening anticipatory gove

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In May 2026, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) published a policy paper entitled Anticipatory Governance for Responsible Innovation in Synthetic Biology. The policy paper examines how OECD member countries are adapting governance frameworks to support responsible innovation in synthetic biology. Using the OECD Framework for Anticipatory Governance of Emerging Technologies as an analytical lens, it reviews national strategies, policy instruments, and governance initiatives shaping the development of synthetic biology across OECD members and partners. According to OECD, the analysis identifies emerging practices across five governance dimensions: guiding values, strategic intelligence, stakeholder engagement, agile regulation, and international co-operation. Drawing on examples from national strategies, advisory mechanisms, regulatory initiatives, and innovation programs, the paper illustrates how governments are beginning to integrate anticipatory governance principles into biotechnology policy. OECD notes that while these approaches signal a shift toward more forward-looking and adaptive governance, implementation remains uneven across jurisdictions. The policy paper identifies policy considerations for strengthening anticipatory governance of synthetic biology and supporting responsible innovation in the emerging bioeconomy.

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