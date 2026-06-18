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18 June 2026

Incyte To Acquire Vega Therapeutics, Adding Phase 3 Bleeding Disorder Asset

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Incyte has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vega Therapeutics for $1.25 billion upfront, with potential milestone payments reaching up to $2.0 billion total.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Yoko Bian

On June 8, Incyte announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vega Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Star Therapeutics. The transaction would add VGA039, an investigational monoclonal antibody in Phase 3 development for von Willebrand disease, to Incyte’s hematology portfolio. Under the agreement, Incyte will pay $1.25 billion upfront. Star Therapeutics may receive up to $750 million in additional sales milestone payments, bringing the total potential consideration to up to $2.0 billion.

VGA039 is designed to target Protein S and improve hemostasis, potentially helping the body control bleeding more effectively. The therapy is being evaluated as a subcutaneous prophylactic treatment for von Willebrand disease, the most common inherited bleeding disorder. Current prophylactic options often require multiple intravenous infusions each week. Incyte said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to expand in hematology. The asset has received Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, orphan drug, and rare pediatric disease designations from the FDA and is currently being studied in the Phase 3 VIVID-6 trial.

The transaction has been approved by both companies’ boards and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including Hart-Scott-Rodino review. Lazard is advising Incyte, with Goodwin Procter LLP serving as legal counsel. Evercore and Morgan Stanley are advising Star Therapeutics, with Fenwick & West LLP serving as legal counsel.

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Yoko Bian
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