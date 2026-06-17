FDA Approves Lupin’s Ranibizumab Biosimilar

On June 5, Lupin announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved RANLUSPEC, a ranibizumab biosimilar to Genentech’s LUCENTIS®. RANLUSPEC, which received European Marketing Authorization earlier this year, is indicated for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration and other retinal vascular disorders. It is the only interchangeable biosimilar ranibizumab approved in the United States in both vials and pre-filled syringes (PFS). RANLUSPECis now the fourth FDA-approved ranibizumab biosimilar and Lupin’s second biosimilar approved in the United States.
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