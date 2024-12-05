ARTICLE
5 December 2024

Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Arlington Capital Acquires TEAM Technologies From Clearlake

Arlington Capital Partners has announced its acquisition of TEAM Technologies from Clearlake Capital Group.
Holly Buckley

TEAM Tech, founded in 1988 and based in Morristown, Tennessee, is a manufacturing solutions provider for medical and dental products.

Arlington Capital, founded in 1999 and based in Washington, D.C., is a private equity firm specializing in government-regulated industries, including healthcare.

Clearlake, founded in 2006 and based in Santa Monica, California, is a private equity firm focusing on the technology, industrial and consumer sectors.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Holly Buckley
