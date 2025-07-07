North Carolina Vaping Product Directory & Enforcement

As reported in the Citizen Times, North Carolina's nicotine vaping product registry became fully active on July 1, 2025.

Effective immediately, only approved nicotine vaping products listed on the registry, which can be located on the North Carolina Department of Revenue's website, can be sold by vendors in North Carolina.

Note, the registry does not pertain to vaping products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids (i.e., delta-8, delta-10, THCa).

Likewise, the North Carolina Department of Revenue has developed a FAQs page that addresses many of the commonly asked questions regarding the vaping products registry and the product registration process.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out.

House Bill 900, which fully went into effect July 1, 2025, after the end of a 60-day grace period, modified N.C. law to make illegal sales of nicotine vapor products not listed on a newly-created state registry. www.citizen-times.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.