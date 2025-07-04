ACIP Meeting Reflects Shift In Dynamics Around Vaccine Policy

On June 25 and 26, the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) convened to discuss updates and recommendations regarding vaccines, particularly focusing on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza vaccines. This meeting was held amidst significant scrutiny due to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s unprecedented firing of all 17 previous ACIP members and rapid appointment of eight new members. These actions led to heightened attention from policymakers, specifically during recent congressional hearings.

During the meeting, significant time was devoted to RSV vaccines and related monoclonal antibodies—specifically the newly FDA-approved monoclonal antibody Clesrovimab. ACIP voted to recommend Clesrovimab for infants under eight months who are not protected by maternal vaccination, with two dissenting votes. Additionally, the committee unanimously approved the inclusion of Clesrovimab in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, reinforcing broad support for equitable access.

Influenza vaccine recommendations were a second critical topic and were notable for an extensive discussion about thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, in multi-dose influenza vaccine vials which make up 3 to 4 percent of administered flu vaccines. The committee has held extensive discussions balancing public perception concerns about mercury exposure and safety data that have consistently indicated no evidence of harm at current exposure levels. While ACIP ultimately reaffirmed routine annual influenza vaccination for everyone aged six months and older, the committee included in the recommendation that only thimerosal-free influenza vaccines be used for children, pregnant women, and all adults.

