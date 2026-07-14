Partner Kate Black and Special Counsel Mason Fitch authored “New Obstacles for Healthcare: Federal and State National Security Regulations Increasingly Target Health Data” for Chief Healthcare Executive. The article discusses the multi-layered framework made of enacted laws on the federal and state levels for regulating American health and genomic data.

“For life sciences companies, clinical laboratories, telehealth platforms, and consumer health brands, the question is no longer whether these obligations apply, but how many apply at once and where to allocate resources.”

Read the full article here.