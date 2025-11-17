ARTICLE
17 November 2025

Laura Foote Reiff Moderates US Chamber Of Commerce Panel On Immigration Reform Policy

Laura Foote Reiff, shareholder in the Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. office and co-founder of the firm's Business Immigration & Compliance Practice, moderated a policy discussion at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 6, 2025, focused on immigration reform and workforce needs.

The panel examined the new administration's recent immigration policy changes, current legislative proposals in Congress, and their impact on employers facing ongoing workforce shortages. Discussion centered on practical, business-driven solutions to modernize the immigration system and support U.S. economic competitiveness.

Laura is chair of the chamber's immigration subcommittee and is also chair of the Essential Worker Immigration Coalition (EWIC) — a business coalition advocating for sensible, employment-focused immigration reform.

