23 May 2025

Snubbing Trump, Immigration Nominee Will End Student Practical Training

Gs
Green and Spiegel

Contributor

United States Immigration
Jonathan A. Grode and Dan Berger
In a recent Forbes article, Jonathan Grode and Dan Berger weighed in on concerns over USCIS nominee Joseph Edlow's intent to end Optional Practical Training (OPT) and STEM OPT for international students. Grode warned that bypassing standard regulatory procedures could lead to legal challenges, while Berger highlighted the impact of delays in OPT processing on students' job prospects. With over 240,000 students relying on these programs, Green and Spiegel continues to advocate for policies that support international talent and innovation in the U.S.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan A. Grode
Jonathan A. Grode
Photo of Dan Berger
Dan Berger
