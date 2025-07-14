Soft Landing, Strong Start: How The Washington, DC Global Soft Landing Program Supports International Growth

In April 2024, Washington, DC launched the Global Soft Landing Program, which was developed through a strategic partnership between the Washington DC Economic Partnership (WDCEP), the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), the Golden Triangle BID, the Penn West Equity and Innovation District, The George Washington University, and The Build Fellowship by Open Avenues.1 The program features two distinct pathways designed to simplify entry into the U.S. market through access to flexible, discounted office space and tailored immigration support.

Why Is This Program Important?

Expanding into a new market presents both opportunity and complexity. Program partners seek to reduce the friction international companies often face when entering the U.S. by offering logistical and legal support. Whether a company is looking to obtain a secure office space or a visa solution for its founder, this program provides direct support that addresses both issues.

The program offers two tracks tailored to the distinct needs of global businesses and entrepreneurs:

Penn West Global Soft Landing Program GW x Penn West Global Build Fellowship

Penn West Global Soft Landing Program

The Penn West Global Soft Landing Program provides international businesses with flexible, discounted coworking space at Studio by Tishman Speyer, which offers proximity to the White House, George Washington University, and a network of global institutions.2

Benefits include:

Prime Location – Situated near top-tier universities, policy makers, and international organizations

Affordable Workspaces – 20 percent below market rent and 50 percent off setup fees, with a three-month minimum lease

Networking Opportunities – Access to a strong local ecosystem of government, academic, and business partners

Ongoing Guidance – Continued support from the city's economic development team to help companies grow

Eligibility:

To qualify, companies must:

Show interest in establishing a Washington, DC, presence within 12 months

Commit to staffing at least one full-time employee on-site during participation

Sign a minimum three-month lease agreement

Demonstrate ability to cover the cost of the space

GW x Penn West Global Build Fellowship

The GW x Penn West Global Build Fellowship addresses one of the biggest challenges that international founders encounter: navigating the US immigration system.3 In collaboration with The George Washington University and Open Avenues Foundation, this fellowship provides a cap-exempt H-1B visa pathway, which enables entrepreneurs to legally build their ventures in DC. Through this pathway, employers have the ability to sponsor H-1B visas without being subject to the annual cap of visas (85,000).4

Benefits include:

Visa Access – A cap-exempt H-1B visa through a part-time university-affiliated role

Market Entry Support – Enrollment in GW's U.S. Market Discovery Program to help refine go-to-market strategies

Premium Office Space – Discounted coworking access at Studio by Tishman Speyer

Community Integration – Introductions to policy leaders, innovators, and support networks across DC

Eligibility:

Applicants must:

Hold a U.S. bachelor's degree (or equivalent education/work experience)

Commit to contributing at least five hours per week toward GW's educational mission

Have sufficient financial resources (from a sponsor or the company) to cover the fellowship costs

Conclusion

The Washington, DC Global Soft Landing Program offers a unique opportunity for global businesses and entrepreneurs to tap into the U.S. market through two supportive, well-structured pathways. Whether your organization is looking for a strong physical presence or seeking an immigration solution for its leadership team, this initiative reduces barriers and creates opportunities for long-term growth in one of the world's most influential cities.

At A&M, we help clients take full advantage of programs like these, from navigating incentive opportunities to structuring a successful market entry. If your organization is exploring U.S. expansion, our team can guide you through the process and ensure a strong start.

Originally published 08 July, 2025

