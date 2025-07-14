State Department Resumes Student, Exchange Visitor Visa Processing With Focus On Online Presence

The U.S. Department of State has announced resumption of student and exchange visitor visa processing, along with expanded digital vetting procedures. The June 18, 2025, press release, "Announcement of Expanded Screening and Vetting for Visa Applicants," aligns with guidance issued the same day to consular posts in a cable, "Action Request: Expanding Screening and Vetting for FMJ Applicants." These show a substantial shift in the F, M, and J visa process and that an applicant's digital presence now carries significant weight in the applicant's visa eligibility. Applicants can expect the new screening process to slow down visa approvals.

Under the new policy, once an F, M, or J visa applicant is determined to be eligible for nonimmigrant status, they must still be refused under INA § 221(g) to allow for enhanced post-interview vetting of their online presence. This applies to both first-time and returning applicants.

Consular officers are now instructed to thoroughly examine an applicant's complete online presence, extending beyond social media platforms. Applicants are required to make their social media profiles public, and officers may create their own accounts to view content. If an applicant's accounts are private or inaccessible, officers are instructed to treat this as a failure to provide required information and assess whether it suggests evasiveness or calls the applicant's credibility into question.

Additionally, the same officer who interviews the applicant must perform online vetting, and cases may not be referred to fraud prevention or other security units. Officers are also instructed not to operate under any quotas or processing targets, and instead to take the time necessary to determine whether an applicant qualifies for the visa.

The cable states the purpose of online vetting is to identify any potentially derogatory information, including "any indication of hostility toward U.S. citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles as potentially disqualifying."

Consular posts were directed to implement the new vetting procedures within five business days and to resume scheduling F, M, and J visa interviews. As of early July, implementation continues to be inconsistent. Some U.S. embassies have not yet reopened visa slots, while others have just begun screening social media accounts. Applicants should check their local U.S. embassy or consulate website for updated guidance and appointment availability.

