ARTICLE
14 July 2025

State Department Resumes Student, Exchange Visitor Visa Processing With Focus On Online Presence

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Department of State has announced resumption of student and exchange visitor visa processing, along with expanded digital vetting procedures.
United States Immigration
Michelle Choe

The U.S. Department of State has announced resumption of student and exchange visitor visa processing, along with expanded digital vetting procedures. The June 18, 2025, press release, "Announcement of Expanded Screening and Vetting for Visa Applicants," aligns with guidance issued the same day to consular posts in a cable, "Action Request: Expanding Screening and Vetting for FMJ Applicants." These show a substantial shift in the F, M, and J visa process and that an applicant's digital presence now carries significant weight in the applicant's visa eligibility. Applicants can expect the new screening process to slow down visa approvals.

Under the new policy, once an F, M, or J visa applicant is determined to be eligible for nonimmigrant status, they must still be refused under INA § 221(g) to allow for enhanced post-interview vetting of their online presence. This applies to both first-time and returning applicants.

Consular officers are now instructed to thoroughly examine an applicant's complete online presence, extending beyond social media platforms. Applicants are required to make their social media profiles public, and officers may create their own accounts to view content. If an applicant's accounts are private or inaccessible, officers are instructed to treat this as a failure to provide required information and assess whether it suggests evasiveness or calls the applicant's credibility into question.

Additionally, the same officer who interviews the applicant must perform online vetting, and cases may not be referred to fraud prevention or other security units. Officers are also instructed not to operate under any quotas or processing targets, and instead to take the time necessary to determine whether an applicant qualifies for the visa.

The cable states the purpose of online vetting is to identify any potentially derogatory information, including "any indication of hostility toward U.S. citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles as potentially disqualifying."

Consular posts were directed to implement the new vetting procedures within five business days and to resume scheduling F, M, and J visa interviews. As of early July, implementation continues to be inconsistent. Some U.S. embassies have not yet reopened visa slots, while others have just begun screening social media accounts. Applicants should check their local U.S. embassy or consulate website for updated guidance and appointment availability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michelle Choe
Michelle Choe
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More