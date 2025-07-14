Important U.S. Visa Update For Children In China—What Parents Should Know

Effective June 10, 2025, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates General in China have implemented important updates to the nonimmigrant visa application process for applicants under the age of fourteen.

Quick Hits

Mandatory In-Person Interviews: As of June 10, 2025, all nonimmigrant visa applicants under fourteen years of age in China must attend an in-person interview at the U.S. Embassy or a U.S. Consulate General, accompanied by at least one parent (both parents recommended).

As of June 10, 2025, all nonimmigrant visa applicants under fourteen years of age in China must attend an in-person interview at the U.S. Embassy or a U.S. Consulate General, accompanied by at least one parent (both parents recommended). Required Original Documents: Applicants must bring original documents to the interview, including the minor's birth certificate, household registration book (if applicable), both parents' passports (current and former), and the parents' marriage certificate (if applicable).

Applicants must bring original documents to the interview, including the minor's birth certificate, household registration book (if applicable), both parents' passports (current and former), and the parents' marriage certificate (if applicable). Transition for Pre-Scheduled Appointments: Applicants who scheduled their appointments before June 10, 2025, may still use the interview waiver process, but they might be required to attend an in-person interview.

To ensure the safety and proper representation of minor applicants, at least one parent must accompany the child to the interview. However, it is highly recommended that both parents attend the interview. This presence is crucial for verifying the minor applicant's identity and relationship.

Applicants must bring the originals (not copies) of the following documents to the interview:

Minor's Birth Certificate:

Household Registration Book (Hukou 戶口):

Both Parents' Passports (Current and Former):

Parents' Marriage Certificate:

Nonimmigrant visa applicants under fourteen years of age who already had scheduled appointments before June 10, 2025, to submit their visa application materials through the interview waiver process may continue to use this process. However, it is important to note that in some cases, these applicants may still be required to appear for an in-person visa interview at the U.S. Embassy or a U.S. Consulate General.

The updated policy aims to enhance the security and integrity of the visa application process. By requiring in-person interviews and the presence of parents, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates can better verify the information provided and ensure that all applicants meet the necessary criteria for a nonimmigrant visa.

Next Steps

To ensure a smooth interview process, applicants and their parents may want to consider taking several important steps, including:

scheduling an interview by booking the appointment well in advance to avoid any delays;

gathering all the necessary original documents and ensuring they are in order; and

preparing for the interview by being ready to answer questions about the purpose of the visit, travel plans, and any other relevant information.

These steps can help applicants experience a more efficient and successful visa application process.

