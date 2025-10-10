ARTICLE
10 October 2025

E-Verify Is Back Baby: System Is Now Operational Despite Government Shutdown

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 975 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
After trying to keep the system up despite the government shutdown, on October 1, U.S.
United States Immigration
Dawn Lurie
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Dawn Lurie’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence, Automotive and Banking & Credit industries
Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Compliance, Government, Public Sector and Consumer Protection topic(s)

After trying to keep the system up despite the government shutdown, on October 1, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) suspended E-Verify services. Tonight, October 7, the system was brought back online. It is unclear how long it will remain operational, or how USCIS managed to restore access during the shutdown, but for now, the system is active.

Employers are urged to run their backlogged queries as soon as possible and to ensure all new hires are entered into the system without delay. It also appears that employers can once again perform related functions such as setting up new accounts, closing cases, and addressing Tentative Nonconfirmations (TNCs). However, it remains unclear whether anyone will be available to staff the E-Verify employer and employee hotlines tomorrow or in the coming days.

We believe USCIS will not yet start the clock on the three-day submission window for cases that could not be created during the suspension period. We await guidance, as nothing official has been posted, not even a notice confirming that the site is back online (as of 10 pm ET, Tuesday evening).

It is not surprising that the Administration found a way to return E-Verify to operational status even amid the shutdown. Given the ongoing emphasis on compliance, worksite enforcement, and employment eligibility verification, reactivating this essential tool aligns with broader policy priorities.

Even with the issues we discussed in our last post, USCIS Suspends E-Verify Amid Government Shutdown E-Verify remains a best practice for employers seeking to maintain strong compliance programs and demonstrate good-faith efforts to verify employment eligibility.

We will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dawn Lurie
Dawn Lurie
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More