Syria TPS, EAD Auto-Extended And Valid Through Nov. 21, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security had announced on Jan. 26, 2024, an 18-month extension and redesignation of Syria for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) expiring on March 31, 2024, Sept. 30, 2022, or March 31, 2021, were automatically extended through March 31, 2025.

Now, USCIS updated its website on Sept. 22, 2025, to confirm that Syrian TPS and TPS-based EADs are further extended through Nov. 21, 2025.

Accordingly, EADs with any of the following expiration dates are automatically extended through Nov. 21, 2025:

Sept. 30, 2025

March 31, 2024

Sept. 30, 2022

March 31, 2021

This auto-extension applies to EADs bearing category codes A12 or C19.

Employers must complete I-9 reverifications for affected employees. Employers should stay alert for notifications on expiring or revoked EADs and ensure compliance with anti-discrimination requirements.

