When he first took office, President Trump pledged to eliminate75 to 80 percentof all Food and Drug Administration regulations. A recent deregulatory effort is a small step in this direction, but why so much regulation and government influence on everything, including Cherry Pie?

The FDA recently committed to deregulating the frozen cherry pie market. Specifically, the agency is re-examining current regulations dictating that frozen cherry pies are required to be at least25 percent cherriesby weight and that no more than 15 percent of these cherries maybe blemished.But those who believe the FDA involving itself in determining how many cherries should be in cherry pie might not know how wacky frozen pie regulations have become.

Regulation and Law

The FDAhas been regulating frozen piessince 1977. In that time, it has developed numerous additional regulations specifying what makes cherriesblemished, what counts asfrozen, and how much crust is needed to cover thepie. Frozen cherry pies are also theonly fruit pieswhich must meet these standards.

Regardless of how the regulation passed, and how long overdue removing it is, we should be happy it will soon be gone. Maybe next the FDA will loosen its requirements on thesize of the holes in Swiss cheese.

Regulation and Law are the same –a rule or directive made and maintained by an authority. The question we often ask is why. What is the obsession with authority figures in creating rules to control those that that they are entrusted to govern? How is it possible that there is a deep need to regulate Cherry Pie by those that represent us the American Voter.

