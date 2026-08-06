Financial Services Review: State Of The States - July 2026

This newsletter provides financial services professionals with critical updates on state-level regulatory and enforcement activities across the United States. Explore recent legislative changes, court decisions, and compliance developments that impact banking, lending, and commercial financing operations.

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Welcome to the latest edition of the Financial Services Review: State of the States. This newsletter is designed to provide you with a periodic resource to stay abreast of state regulatory and enforcement activities in the financial services space.

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Thought Leadership

Delaware Law Alert: Are Hints Disclosures? Delaware Supreme Court Revives M&A Fraud Claim Despite Buyer’s Red Flags

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United States: Employment – 2026 Mid-Year Updates

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Vermont Passes Commercial Financing Licensing Bill

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Minnesota Enacts Law to License Small and Short-Term Loan Arrangers and Exempt Mortgage Originators and Servicers from Certain Licensing Requirements

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This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.