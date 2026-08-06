ARTICLE
6 August 2026

Faster Together: Cross-portfolio Cost Advantage For PE, In Weeks

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Private equity portfolios are leaving material savings unclaimed because traditional approaches can only surface opportunities one company at a time. New AI-enabled techniques now allow sponsors to identify and capture savings simultaneously portfolio-wide, with results in weeks rather than months, addressing the industry's challenges of higher interest rates, elongated holds, and narrow exit windows.
United States Finance and Banking
David Hindman,Yale Kwon,Katherine Arnold
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
David Hindman’s articles from AlixPartners are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
AlixPartners are most popular:
  • within Criminal Law topic(s)

A strategic, AI-enabled approach to portfolio-wide value creation

Private equity portfolios are leaving material savings unclaimed—not because the opportunities don't exist, but because traditional approaches can only surface them one company at a time. In a world of higher rates, elongated holds, and narrow exit windows, that stately pace is costly. In a world of artificial intelligence, it is also unnecessary.

New AI-enabled techniques now allow sponsors to identify and capture savings simultaneously portfolio-wide, with results in weeks, not months, and with minimal administrative burden for the firm or its portfolio companies.

Why this matters now

Certainly, the need is there. The PE industry faces common challenges. Higher interest rates have raised performance hurdles; weak growth and economic and political disruptions have challenged financial projections; exits are harder to find, making holding periods longer. All these factors have hurt returns and distributions to investors and hurt the industry's ability to attract investors.

Read the full report below or download a copy to understand the best path to address these problems.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of David Hindman
David Hindman
Photo of Yale Kwon
Yale Kwon
Photo of Debdeep Roy
Debdeep Roy
Photo of Katherine Arnold
Katherine Arnold
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More