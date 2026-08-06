Faster Together: Cross-portfolio Cost Advantage For PE, In Weeks

A strategic, AI-enabled approach to portfolio-wide value creation

Private equity portfolios are leaving material savings unclaimed—not because the opportunities don't exist, but because traditional approaches can only surface them one company at a time. In a world of higher rates, elongated holds, and narrow exit windows, that stately pace is costly. In a world of artificial intelligence, it is also unnecessary.

New AI-enabled techniques now allow sponsors to identify and capture savings simultaneously portfolio-wide, with results in weeks, not months, and with minimal administrative burden for the firm or its portfolio companies.

Why this matters now

Certainly, the need is there. The PE industry faces common challenges. Higher interest rates have raised performance hurdles; weak growth and economic and political disruptions have challenged financial projections; exits are harder to find, making holding periods longer. All these factors have hurt returns and distributions to investors and hurt the industry's ability to attract investors.

Read the full report below or download a copy to understand the best path to address these problems.