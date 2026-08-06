After Vought's Exit Will CFPB Return To Normal?

Alan S. Kaplinsky discusses Brian Johnson's nomination to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on the Banking With Interest podcast. What changes might banks and financial services organizations anticipate if Johnson receives confirmation? Kaplinsky, a key figure in consumer financial services law, offers his expert perspective on the potential implications for the industry.

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Alan S. Kaplinsky appeared on the Banking With Interest podcast to discuss Brian Johnson's nomination to lead the CFPB.

Alan shared his thoughts on what banks and other financial services organizations might be able to expect if Johnson is confirmed. Alan is a member of Ballard Spahr's Consumer Financial Services Group and the driving force behind its Consumer Finance Monitor thought leadership program, which recently celebrated its 15th year.

Listen to the podcast episode here. (Download may be required.)

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