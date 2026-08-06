After Vought's Exit Will CFPB Return To Normal?

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Alan S. Kaplinsky appeared on the Banking With Interest podcast to discuss Brian Johnson's nomination to lead the CFPB.
Alan shared his thoughts on what banks and other financial services organizations might be able to expect if Johnson is confirmed. Alan is a member of Ballard Spahr's Consumer Financial Services Group and the driving force behind its Consumer Finance Monitor thought leadership program, which recently celebrated its 15th year.
Listen to the podcast episode here. (Download may be required.)
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