Managed Payroll And Compliance Service For 300+ Associates

Client : A US-based Financial Services Trading Company
Service Offered : Payroll, Administration & HR Compliance
Sector / Industry : BFSI
Context
Our client is a proprietary trading company that recruits amateur traders, trains them, and funds them with company capital for trading in stocks, bonds, forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, futures, and commodity markets.
Challenge
As incentives were provided to associates based on the number of trades and quantum of amounts traded, monthly payouts fluctuated to a great extent. As a result, ascertaining the taxability of associates became a tedious and time-consuming process.
Impact
- Nexdigm acted as an extended arm of the client to complete the payroll within the requisite deadlines, while avoiding all transition hassles to employees
- The entire payroll was set up and rolled out(including transition period) within 48 hours
- We delivered the first payroll with 100% accuracy, with zero queries on salaries
- We did a complete health check on the payroll compliances and ensured it was 100% compliant vis-a-vis payroll management
