Managed Payroll And Compliance Service For 300+ Associates

Our client is a proprietary trading company that recruits amateur traders, trains them, and funds them with company capital for trading in stocks, bonds, forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, futures, and commodity markets.

Nexdigm provides integrated, digitally driven solutions encompassing Business and Professional Services that help companies navigate challenges across all stages of their life-cycle. Through our direct operations in the USA, Poland, UAE, and India, we serve a diverse range of clients, spanning multinationals, listed companies, privately-owned companies, and family-owned businesses from over 50 countries. Nexdigm is an employee-owned, privately held, independent global organization that helps companies across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. Our focus on problem-solving, supported by our multifunctional expertise enables us to provide customized solutions for our clients.

Client : A US-based Financial Services Trading Company

Service Offered : Payroll, Administration & HR Compliance

Sector / Industry : BFSI

Context

Challenge

As incentives were provided to associates based on the number of trades and quantum of amounts traded, monthly payouts fluctuated to a great extent. As a result, ascertaining the taxability of associates became a tedious and time-consuming process.

Impact

Nexdigm acted as an extended arm of the client to complete the payroll within the requisite deadlines, while avoiding all transition hassles to employees

The entire payroll was set up and rolled out(including transition period) within 48 hours

We delivered the first payroll with 100% accuracy, with zero queries on salaries

We did a complete health check on the payroll compliances and ensured it was 100% compliant vis-a-vis payroll management

