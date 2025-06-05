Preparing For UCITS VI

There has been much discussion of the changes being made to AIFMD¹ following the publication of the amending directive, so called AIFMD 2.0². Our OnPoint summarizing the key changes introduced by AIFMD 2.0, which takes effect on 16 April, 2026, is available here. However, what is often overlooked is the fact that the amending directive also makes notable changes to the UCITS Directive³.

With the exception of certain reporting requirements that will only apply from April 2027, UCITS and their management companies have less than one year to take the necessary steps to comply with the new requirements.

This OnPoint summarizes the key changes for UCITS and their management companies under what is generally designated as UCITS VI and highlights some other initiatives that may result in further change to UCITS regime in the future.

Widening the scope of information to be provided by management companies for their authorization⁴

To further harmonize regulatory practices across the European Union (EU) and to align with what is required for alternative investment fund managers (AIFMs), UCITS VI provides clarifications and widens the scope of the content of the program of activity that a management company files with the relevant competent national authority as part of its approval process.

UCITS VI puts on a legislative footing the requirement to have at least two EU domiciled people employed by the management company on a full-time basis. This requirement was initially introduced by ESMA in its opinion on supervisory convergence in 2017⁵, and was already embedded in some national regulations, for instance, in Luxembourg by CSSF circular 18/698⁶.

Furthermore, the program of activity that accompanies the application for authorization made by a management company must specify the details of the human and technical infrastructure used to conduct the business of the management company, as well as information about the people effectively conducting the management company's business. This includes a description of those people's role, title, seniority, reporting lines, responsibilities in and outside of the management company and the time allocation to their functions. In Luxembourg and Ireland, the CSSF⁷ and the CBI⁸ respectively already required this information to be provided as part of the program of activities.

UCITS VI also inserts the requirement that the program of activities includes information on how the management company intends to comply with its obligations under SFDR⁹. This generally formulated obligation implies having a policy and a process for complying with their obligations under SFDR as applicable.

The management company must also provide information on arrangements made for the delegation and sub-delegation to third parties of portfolio management, administration and distribution of UCITS as well as of investment management services and non-core activities under article 6(3) of the UCITS Directive (commonly designated as 'MiFID top-up services')¹⁰. This includes the identification of the delegate, its location and its competent supervisory authority, as well as a description of the human and technical resources employed by the management company to perform day-to-day portfolio management or risk management tasks and to monitor the delegation. A description of the periodic due diligence measures that are carried out by the management company on its delegates will also be part of the information to be provided to the competent supervisory authority of the management company. Although this is nothing new for Luxembourg and Ireland, it is expected that the CSSF and the CBI will increase their focus on this information, and it is possible management companies may see more questions raised on their delegation arrangements.

If a management company plans to make material changes to its program of activities, it must notify the competent supervisory authority before making the changes. No specific guidance is provided, however, on what is material.

Management companies should check whether their program of activities and their policies and processes need to be updated considering the widening of its scope under UCITS VI.

Requirements for delegation arrangements¹¹

UCITS VI clarifies that delegation requirements apply to all services provided under Annex II of the UCITS Directive, i.e., portfolio management, administration and distribution as well as investment management services on financial instruments and non-core services under article 6(3) of the UCITS Directive.

To align with AIFMD, it is explicitly stated that a management company must be able to objectively justify its entire delegation structure to the competent supervisory authorities. The European Commission (the Commission) will adopt delegated acts specifying the conditions for fulfilling the requirements for delegation including specifying the conditions for fulfilling the objective reasons and for not failing the letter box test¹². As of the date of this OnPoint, the consultation phase has not yet been launched.

With regard to the marketing of UCITS, UCITS VI recognizes that this activity is not always conducted by the management company directly but by one or several distributors either on behalf of the management company or on their own behalf. UCITS VI acknowledges the diversity of distribution arrangements and distinguishes between, (i) arrangements whereby a distributor acts on behalf of the management company, which should be considered to be delegation arrangements, and, (ii) arrangements whereby a distributor acts on its own behalf when it markets the UCITS under MiFID¹³ or through life-insurance based investment products in accordance with the Insurance Distribution Directive¹⁴, in which case the provisions of the UCITS Directive regarding delegation should not apply, irrespective of any distribution agreement between the management company and the distributor. However, where the management company appoints a distributor to market UCITS (including the frequent cases where a global distributor is appointed), the appointment of the distributor would be in scope of the delegation requirements.

Management companies should review their delegation arrangements in light of UCITS VI.

Rules of conduct, conflicts of interest and undue costs¹⁵

Management companies must act with due skill, care and diligence in the best interests of UCITS and its investors.

UCITS VI requires a management company managing or intending to manage UCITS at the initiative of a third party to consider conflicts of interest arising in this context. This includes the cases where the UCITS is using the name of the third-party initiator or where the management company delegates portfolio management or other services to the third-party initiator. The management company must submit to its home state competent authority detailed explanations and evidence on how it is avoiding conflicts of interest and, when they cannot be avoided, how it ensures that the interest of the UCITS and its investors are not adversely affected.

The so-called third-party or white label management company industry is particularly important in Luxembourg and Ireland. Contrary to the previous UCITS Directives, which did not make any differentiate in respect of third-party management companies, UCITS VI is imposing additional requirements in relation to conflicts of interest for third party management companies.

Acting honestly and fairly encompasses avoiding undue costs. However, there is no clear definition of undue costs, and there are divergent market and supervisory practices between EU member states. The EU's retail investment strategy (RIS)¹⁶, intends to tackle the issue of undue costs by requiring fund managers to establish a sound pricing process, which should comprise the identification, analysis and review of costs charged, directly or indirectly, to investment funds or their unitholders, and by introducing a requirement to compensate investors where undue costs have been charged. While the RIS is making its way through the legislative process, UCITS VI notes that national competent authorities should collect cost data and share it with provide ESMA¹⁷. Linked to this, ESMA is to submit a report to the European Parliament, the European Council and the Commission by 16 October, 2025 assessing and explaining the differences in costs and fees charged to UCITS. The proposed amendments to the UCITS Directive in the context of the RIS, intends to tackle the issue of undue costs by requiring management companies to establish a sound pricing process which includes the identification, analysis and review of costs charged, directly or indirectly, to investment funds or their unit-holders, and also introduces a requirement to compensate investors where undue costs have been charged¹⁸.

Extension of services that can be provided by management companies¹⁹

With regards to activities that are included as part of the management of UCITS, member states can authorize management companies to provide services in addition to management of UCITS. UCITS VI expands the list of non-core functions to include reception and transmission of orders in relation to financial instruments.

The administration of benchmarks in accordance with the Benchmark Regulation²⁰ is introduced as another non-core service for management companies.

UCITS VI finally clarifies that any other function or activity that is already provided by the management company as a non-core service can be authorized, provided that any potential conflict of interest created by the provision of that function or activity to other parties is approximately managed.

As was already previously the case, UCITS VI makes clear that non-core services cannot be provided without providing portfolio management services.

New regulatory reporting²¹

UCITS VI introduces the requirement that a management company is to regularly report to the competent authority of the UCITS home member state on the markets and instruments in which it trades on behalf of UCITS it manages. This includes information on arrangements for managing the liquidity of the UCITS, the risk profile of the UCITS, the results of the stress tests performed for the UCITS, information regarding delegation arrangements concerning portfolio management or risk management function as well as the list of member states in which the units of the UCITS are marketed.

UCITS VI mandates ESMA to submit to the Commission at the latest by 16 April, 2027 draft regulatory technical standards (RTS) specifying the details of the information to be reported, the appropriate level of standardization of the information to be reported and the reporting frequency and timing. As the RTS do not need to be submitted to the Commission until 12 months after the provisions of UCITS VI 'go-live', it remains to be seen what the expectations will be from the Commission during the 12-month period when the new rules are in force if there are no technical standards specifying when those reports need to be made and what information is to be reported.

Liquidity management tools (LMTs) for managing UCITS

To enable UCITS to deal with redemption pressures under stressed market conditions, the management company must select and include in the prospectus and, where legally necessary, in the articles of incorporation, at least two out of a list of LMTs mentioned in the table below, excluding items 1) suspension of subscriptions, repurchases and redemptions and 9) side pockets that can only be reserved for exceptional situations. By way of derogation, a UCITS that is authorized as a money market fund in accordance with the Money Market Funds Regulation²² only needs to select one LMT from that list. There is no special treatment for UCITS that are exchange traded funds (ETF) even though the use of LMTs is less relevant because the liquidity of an ETF is primarily assessed in light of the liquidity of the secondary market where the ETF is traded.

In its Final Report on its Guidelines on LMTs released on 15 April, 2025 (the Guidelines)²³, ESMA requires management companies to consider at least one quantitative-based LMT and at least one anti-dilution LMT, taking into consideration the investment strategy, the redemption policy and the liquidity profile and the market conditions under which the LMT could be activated. UCITS VI requires management companies to have a liquidity management system that minimizes liquidity mismatches and ensures the fair treatment of investors. Anti-dilution LMTs help to avoid the first-mover benefit that is not addressed by quantitative LMTs and consequently contributes to the fair treatment obligation. By adopting this approach, ESMA is following the recommendations of the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO)²⁴ and the Financial Stability Board (FSB)²⁵.

The Guidelines clarify that for UCITS ETFs, the redemption in kind by market makers and authorized participants to align the net asset value with the price of the secondary market is not considered as the activation of an LMT.

The Guidelines will apply when the draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) supplementing the UCITS Directive²⁶ have been adopted.

The table below lists and describes the LMTs available to UCITS and summarizes the conditions to be fulfilled for their activation. While UCITS are already familiar with some of the LMTs, other LMTs have so far rarely been used for UCITS.

UCITS and their management companies should review the LMTs that are currently in place to see if they comply with the requirements of the draft RTS or if amendments are needed before April 2026 and to confirm whether an anti-dilution LMT is currently one of the available LMTs.