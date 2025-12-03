ARTICLE
3 December 2025

OCC Confirms Bank Authority To Hold Crypto-Assets As Principal For Paying Network Fees

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

United States Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
On November 18, the OCC issued Interpretive Letter 1186 confirming that a national bank may, as an activity incidental to the business of banking, pay crypto-asset network fees to support otherwise permissible banking activities. The letter also states that a bank may hold, as principal, limited amounts of crypto-assets on its balance sheet when needed to cover these fees. In addition, the OCC confirmed that banks may hold small quantities of crypto-assets as principal for purposes of testing crypto-asset platforms.

The OCC framed these activities as a modern extension of established bank powers, emphasizing that limited principal holdings can support operational efficiency and customer transactions when tied to foreseeable network-fee needs. The agency noted that these activities must remain de minimis, risk-controlled, and integrated into existing compliance and oversight programs.

Putting It Into Practice: Federal regulators continue to clarify the scope of permissible digital-asset activities (previously discussed here and here). Banks considering distributed-ledger integrations should reassess network-fee dependencies, confirm that any crypto-asset holdings remain de minimis and purpose-driven, and update internal controls and governance frameworks accordingly. Financial institutions should continue monitoring federal and state supervisory developments as digital-asset requirements evolve.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

