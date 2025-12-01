ARTICLE
1 December 2025

FHFA Announces 2026 Conforming Mortgage Loan Limits

Ballard Spahr LLP

Contributor

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) recently announced the conforming loan limits for residential mortgage loans acquired by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2026. Fannie Mae addresses the limits in Lender Letter 2025-04.

The standard loan limit for a one-unit home increased from $806,500 in 2025 to $832,750 for 2026. For high-cost areas, the loan limit for a one-unit home increased from $1,209,750 for 2025 to $1,249,125 for 2026. That amount also is the 2026 baseline loan limit for Alaska, Guam, Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The FHFA announcement that is linked above includes links to:

  • A list of conforming loan limits for all counties and county-equivalent areas in the U.S.
  • A map showing the conforming loan limits across the U.S.
  • A detailed addendum of the methodology used to determine the conforming loan limits.
  • A list of FAQs that covers broader topics that may be related to conforming loan limits.

Fannie Mae advises that the loan limits apply to the original loan balance, and not the loan balance at the time of delivery.

