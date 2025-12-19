AIFMD 2.0 Digest: What's Next For Non-EU Managers? (Podcast)

The AIFMD 2.0 regime will take effect across EU member states on 16 April 2026. While most of the reforms will apply to EU-authorised alternative investment fund managers and EU funds, certain elements will also affect non-EU managers. In this second podcast, partners Carter Noon and John Verwey discuss how AIFMD 2.0 impact non-EU funds with non-EU AIFMs and what they should be doing to prepare for it.

self



Over the coming months, Proskauer will release a series of podcasts and client alerts exploring the practical implications of AIFMD 2.0 implementation. See our first update and our first podcast on expectations for credit managers for further background.

AIFMD 2.0 Digest: What's next for Non-EU Managers?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.