19 December 2025

AIFMD 2.0 Digest: What's Next For Non-EU Managers? (Podcast)

Proskauer Rose LLP

The AIFMD 2.0 regime will take effect across EU member states on 16 April 2026.
United States Finance and Banking
John Verwey, Nicholas C. Noon, Rachel E. Lowe
+3 Authors
The AIFMD 2.0 regime will take effect across EU member states on 16 April 2026. While most of the reforms will apply to EU-authorised alternative investment fund managers and EU funds, certain elements will also affect non-EU managers. In this second podcast, partners Carter Noon and John Verwey discuss how AIFMD 2.0 impact non-EU funds with non-EU AIFMs and what they should be doing to prepare for it.


Over the coming months, Proskauer will release a series of podcasts and client alerts exploring the practical implications of AIFMD 2.0 implementation. See our first update and our first podcast on expectations for credit managers for further background.

John Verwey
Nicholas C. Noon
Anna Maleva-Otto
Rachel E. Lowe
Michael Singh
Sulaiman Malik
