HUD Recently Announced The 2026 Loan Limits For FHA Forward Mortgages And HECMs

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced the 2026 loan limits for FHA insured forward mortgage loans and FHA insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs). The announcements were made in Mortgagee Letter 2025-23 and Mortgagee Letter 2025-22, respectively.

For forward mortgage loans in non-high-cost areas, the amount for a single unit home increased from $524,225 in 2025 to $541,287 in 2026. In high-cost areas, the amount for a single unit home increased from $1,209,750 in 2025 to $1,249,125 in 2026. In Alaska, Guam, Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the amount for a single unit home increased from $1,814,625 for 2025 to $1,873,625 for 2026. For HECMS, the maximum claim amount for all areas increased from $1,209,750 in 2025 to $1,249,125 for 2026.

Each Mortgagee Letter includes a link to a HUD website that can be used to find the applicable limit for specific areas nationwide.

