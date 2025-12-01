Opportunities In The Solar Finance Industries Despite Trump 2.0 (Podcast)

self

Step into the intersection of consumer finance law and the solar energy industry with host Alan Kaplinsky, senior counsel at Ballard Spahr, and special guest Steven Burt, attorney and former public policy leader at major residential solar companies.

In this episode, listeners will get an insider's look at today's solar landscape. Discover the key market segments, from utility-scale projects to commercial installations, community solar, and residential rooftop systems. Explore how recent shifts in federal policy under the Trump administration have changed energy priorities, from cancelling critical programs and phasing out residential solar tax credits, to redirecting support toward fossil fuels.

Learn why understanding new requirements around foreign entities of concern (FEOC) is now urgent for companies relying on global supply chains. Benefit from practical legal insights covering consumer financial services law, such as FICO checks, leasing regulations, and credit disclosures, and see how these shape the way solar powers American homes.

Despite evolving policy headwinds, the outlook for solar remains strong. Hear expert perspectives on state-level hotspots like California and Texas, emerging trends such as net metering reforms and battery storage, and the growing role of "virtual power plant" models that are reshaping residential solar's future.

