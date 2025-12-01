ARTICLE
1 December 2025

Opportunities In The Solar Finance Industries Despite Trump 2.0 (Podcast)

BS
Ballard Spahr LLP

Contributor

Ballard Spahr LLP logo
Ballard Spahr LLP—an Am Law 100 law firm with more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices—serves clients across industries in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance. A strategic legal partner to clients, Ballard goes beyond to deliver actionable, forward-thinking counsel and advocacy powered by deep industry experience and an understanding of each client’s specific business goals. Our culture is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative environment, and top-down focus on service, efficiency, and results.
Explore Firm Details
Step into the intersection of consumer finance law and the solar energy industry with host Alan Kaplinsky, senior counsel at Ballard Spahr, and special guest Steven Burt...
United States Finance and Banking
Alan S. Kaplinsky and Steven Burt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Alan S. Kaplinsky’s articles from Ballard Spahr LLP are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Ballard Spahr LLP are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law, Government, Public Sector and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

Step into the intersection of consumer finance law and the solar energy industry with host Alan Kaplinsky, senior counsel at Ballard Spahr, and special guest Steven Burt, attorney and former public policy leader at major residential solar companies.

In this episode, listeners will get an insider's look at today's solar landscape. Discover the key market segments, from utility-scale projects to commercial installations, community solar, and residential rooftop systems. Explore how recent shifts in federal policy under the Trump administration have changed energy priorities, from cancelling critical programs and phasing out residential solar tax credits, to redirecting support toward fossil fuels.

Learn why understanding new requirements around foreign entities of concern (FEOC) is now urgent for companies relying on global supply chains. Benefit from practical legal insights covering consumer financial services law, such as FICO checks, leasing regulations, and credit disclosures, and see how these shape the way solar powers American homes.

Despite evolving policy headwinds, the outlook for solar remains strong. Hear expert perspectives on state-level hotspots like California and Texas, emerging trends such as net metering reforms and battery storage, and the growing role of "virtual power plant" models that are reshaping residential solar's future.

Consumer Finance Monitor is hosted by Alan Kaplinsky, Senior Counsel at Ballard Spahr, and the founder and former chair of the firm's Consumer Financial Services Group. We encourage listeners to subscribe to the podcast on their preferred platform for weekly insights into developments in the consumer finance industry.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Alan S. Kaplinsky
Alan S. Kaplinsky
Photo of Steven Burt
Steven Burt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More