ARTICLE
3 December 2025

European Council And Parliament Reach Provisional Agreement On EU Payments Package

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
Earlier today, the Council of the European Union (EU) and European Parliament announced a provisional political agreement on the EU payments package.
European Union Finance and Banking
Ben Regnard-Weinrabe,Nikki Johnstone,Andrei Costica
+10 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Ben Regnard-Weinrabe’s articles from A&O Shearman are most popular:
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Securities & Investment industries

Earlier today, the Council of the European Union (EU) and European Parliament announced a provisional political agreement on the EU payments package. While the final texts of the third Payment Services Directive (PSD3) and the Payment Services Regulation (PSR) are not yet available, press releases indicate that negotiations centered on three key areas: fraud prevention, transparency, and open banking.

Regarding fraud prevention, the new framework will introduce obligations for payment service providers (PSPs) to share fraud-related information, verify IBAN details against account holder names before executing transactions, apply strong customer authentication in additional scenarios and offer spending limits. Non-compliance will trigger PSP liability, including in cases of spoofing where fraudsters impersonate PSP employees. Online platforms will also face liability if they fail to remove fraudulent content that results in payment fraud, and advisers offering financial services via such platforms will have to demonstrate appropriate licensing.

Regarding transparency, customers will have to receive additional pre-payment information, including on currency conversion charges.

Finally, to improve competition, access to payment account data will be further facilitated for open banking providers. In addition, PSPs will be required to offer customers a dashboard to monitor and manage these third-party data access permissions.

Formal adoption will follow finalisation of separate technical discussions on the texts of the PSD3 and the PSR, with exact implementation timelines yet to be confirmed.

For more details, see the official press releases from theCouncilof the EUandEuropean Parliament.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Ben Regnard-Weinrabe
Ben Regnard-Weinrabe
Photo of Nikki Johnstone
Nikki Johnstone
Photo of Baptiste Aubry
Baptiste Aubry
Photo of Andrei Costica
Andrei Costica
Photo of Carole Schmidt
Carole Schmidt
Photo of Anna Lewis-Martinez
Anna Lewis-Martinez
Photo of Rory Copeland
Rory Copeland
Photo of Alexander Behrens
Alexander Behrens
Photo of Mia Dassas
Mia Dassas
Photo of Axel de Backer
Axel de Backer
Photo of Salvador Norberto Ruiz Bachs
Salvador Norberto Ruiz Bachs
Photo of Pien Kerckhaert
Pien Kerckhaert
Photo of Alberto Claretta Assandri
Alberto Claretta Assandri
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More