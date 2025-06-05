ARTICLE
5 June 2025

Congress Introduces CLARITY Act To Establish Digital Asset Regulatory Framework

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
U.S. House lawmakers introduced the bipartisan CLARITY Act of 2025 proposing a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets that would delineate agencies' oversight roles, establish a provisional registration regime for crypto intermediaries, create provisions for decentralized finance, and more.
United States Finance and Banking
Jayant W. Tambe,David Aron,Nathan Brownback
+9 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

U.S. House lawmakers introduced the bipartisan CLARITY Act of 2025 proposing a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets that would delineate agencies' oversight roles, establish a provisional registration regime for crypto intermediaries, create provisions for decentralized finance, and more.

On May 29, 2025, the U.S. House Committees on Financial Services and Agriculture introduced the newly named Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act of 2025 ("Bill"), an updated version of the market structure framework previewed in a discussion draft from earlier in May. The Bill builds on the previously introduced FIT21 bill and maintains the discussion draft's approach of dividing oversight of digital assets between the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC"), but also incorporates key changes to regulatory scope, definitions, and implementation mechanics.

Key Takeaways

Provisional Registration.The Bill establishes a provisional registration regime for digital commodity exchanges, brokers, and dealers, replacing the draft's "notice of intent" model. Provisionally registered firms must comply with disclosure, recordkeeping, and membership requirements until full CFTC registration is implemented.

Updated Definitions.The Bill pivots away from generic affiliate/relationship terminology and instead uses definitions tailored to the digital-commodity context (such as "digital commodity affiliated person" and "digital commodity related person").

Restrictions on Insiders.Treatment of insiders is further defined: Graduated restrictions on token sales now apply to affiliated and related persons, with rules tapering off after a blockchain system is deemed mature.

Decentralized Finance ("DeFi").DeFi safe harbor provisions are expanded. The Bill exempts non-custodial protocol participants—such as developers and validators—from registration.

Investment Contract Assets.The Bill affirms that digital assets sold via investment contracts are not securities, codifying this distinction more explicitly than the discussion draft. It also preempts conflicting state securities laws for qualifying digital commodities.

Custody.In a move consistent with the SEC's SAB 122 (and the recission of SAB 121), the Bill clarifies that regulators may not require financial institutions to include customers' assets as liabilities in most circumstances.

Intergovernmental Collaboration.The Bill directs the SEC and CFTC to collaborate with foreign regulators and allow cross-border information sharing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jayant W. Tambe
Jayant W. Tambe
Photo of David Aron
David Aron
Photo of Bradley Brasser
Bradley Brasser
Photo of Nathan Brownback
Nathan Brownback
Photo of Seth E. Engel
Seth E. Engel
Photo of Abradat Kamalpour
Abradat Kamalpour
Photo of Laura S. Pruitt
Laura S. Pruitt
Photo of Mark W. Rasmussen
Mark W. Rasmussen
Photo of Aska Fujimori-Smith
Aska Fujimori-Smith
Photo of Christopher (Chris) Mitchell
Christopher (Chris) Mitchell
Photo of Ernest (Ernie) Oleksy
Ernest (Ernie) Oleksy
Photo of Timothy M. Villari
Timothy M. Villari
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More