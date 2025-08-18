ARTICLE
18 August 2025

Illinois Expands Collection Agency Act With New Licensing And Enforcement Provisions

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On August 7, Illinois enacted Senate Bill 2457, amending the Collection Agency Act and removing its January 1, 2026 repeal date under the Regulatory Sunset Act.
United States Illinois Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Listen to this post

On August 7, Illinois enacted Senate Bill 2457, amending the Collection Agency Act and removing its January 1, 2026 repeal date under the Regulatory Sunset Act. The law retains the licensing framework for collection agencies and debt buyers while revising definitions, exemptions, and enforcement provisions under the Act.

The amendments update key terms, clarify which entities are exempt from licensing, and strengthen the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation's (IDFPR) authority over licensing, disciplinary actions, and unlicensed activity. The changes also refine rules for agencies collecting court-ordered child support, including fee limitations and conduct requirements.

Specifically, the provisions in Senate Bill 2457 include, among other things:

  • Expanded licensing exemptions. The law adds new exemption categories such as licensed student loan servicers, consumer installment lenders, pawnbrokers, and motor vehicle retail sellers collecting their own contracts, while retaining existing exemptions for banks, credit unions, and licensed attorneys.
  • Clarified licensing requirement for out-of-state agencies. The law permits unlicensed collection only if the agency is licensed in its home state, collects solely through interstate communications, and Illinois grants reciprocal privileges.
  • Expanded disciplinary powers and prohibited conduct. The law retains a broad list of prohibited collection practices and increases the IDFPR's fine authority to $10,000 per violation.
  • Procedural updates. The law updates investigation, hearing, and consent order provisions, authorizes electronic service of notices, and modifies rehearing and appeal processes.

Putting It Into Practice: Illinois' debt collection amendments follow similar recent changes in California's debt collection framework (previously discussed here). Debt collectors should monitor this trend and ensure their state licenses and collection practices are up to date to maintain compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More