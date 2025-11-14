ARTICLE
14 November 2025

Colorado's Medical Debt Reporting Law Challenged In Federal Court

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On November 5, 2025, a national debt collection trade group and one of its members filed a lawsuit against the state of Colorado's in an attempt to block its 2023 medical debt credit reporting law, HB 23-1126.
United States Colorado Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton are most popular:
  • within Compliance topic(s)

On November 5, 2025, a national debt collection trade group and one of its members filed a lawsuit against the state of Colorado's in an attempt to block its 2023 medical debt credit reporting law, HB 23-1126. The complaint alleges that the law, which bars adverse medical debt information from consumer credit reports and restricts related collection communications, is preempted by the Fair Credit Reporting Act and violates the First Amendment.

In making its claims, the complaint argues that the law conflicts with the CFPB's recent interpretation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act where the agency asserted that FCRA pre-empts state attempts to restrict the reporting of medical debt (previously discussed here), and claims that the law has created economic and operational challenges for multiple types of market participants. Plaintiffs also assert that the Colorado law is a content, purpose, and listener-based restriction on truthful commercial speech, because it bars negative medical tradelines in most credit contexts while allowing positive information and certain mortgage-related reporting.

Putting It Into Practice: As we predicted, the CFPB's recent re-interpretation of FCRA has opened the floodgates of litigation. The lawsuit highlights the increasing tension between state efforts to remove medical debt from credit reports (previously discussed here, here, and here) and a renewed emphasis on national credit reporting standards. Given the plaintiffs' reliance on recent federal developments, similar challenges to other state medical debt reporting laws are likely to follow, particularly in states that have enacted broad suppression requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More