Trump To Nominate Stephen Miran To Federal Reserve Board Of Governors

On August 7, President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate Stephen Miran, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. If confirmed by the Senate, Miran would replace Governor Adriana Kugler, who resigned August 8, and serve through the remainder of her term, ending January 31, 2026, while the search for a permanent replacement takes place.

Miran has been a strong advocate of the administration's economic priorities, including lower interest rates, tariff expansion, and tax cuts. His appointment would likely add a pro-rate-cut vote to the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC"), contrasting with Kugler's alignment with Chair Jerome Powell's more cautious approach. Trump has indicated Miran's role will be temporary, with a separate nominee expected for the full 14-year term.

Miran's prior experience includes serving as senior advisor for economic policy at the Treasury Department during the first Trump administration and advancing proposals to devalue the dollar to boost exports. He has also called for reforms to increase presidential influence over the Fed's governance.

Putting It Into Practice: Miran's nomination could signal a shift in the Fed's policy tone and internal dynamics, particularly regarding interest rate decisions. Financial institutions should monitor the Senate confirmation process and upcoming FOMC meetings for potential changes in policy direction. We will continue to track these developments.

