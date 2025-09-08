ARTICLE
8 September 2025

New Consumer Financial Services Fintech Business Opportunities Arising From Deregulation At The CFPB During Trump 2.0 – Part 1 (Podcast)

Ballard Spahr LLP

Contributor

In the latest episode of our podcast, we explore the significant shifts in the regulatory landscape under the second Trump administration and how these recent deregulatory actions have opened new pathways for banks and FinTech companies by reducing barriers to entry and compliance costs. This evolving environment presents opportunities for innovation and market expansion, although state law oversight, including licensing and regulatory requirements.

Today's episode is part one of a two-part series. Joining the podcast today are the following members of Ballard Spahr's Consumer Financial Services Group: Kristen Larson, of counsel, provides insights into the recently-passed GENIUS Act (which creates a federal infrastructure for Stablecoin); Ron Vaske, a partner, covers developments in crypto-backed lending and credit builder loans; John Socknat, co-leader of the Group, speaks on crypto and the mortgage industry; Dan Wilkinson, an associate, provides an overview of developments in earned wage access and rent-to-own and lease-to-own financing products; and John Culhane, a partner in the group, relays insights on income share agreements.

Part two of this webinar will be released next Thursday, September 11. In that episode, Kristen Larson, John Socknat, John Culhane, and Dan Wilkinson, return to continue the conversation, discussing open banking; home equity investment products; home equity loans; buy now, pay later; large installment loans at point of sale; payday loans; and digital wallets to access credit-like features.

Consumer Finance Monitor is hosted by Alan Kaplinsky, Senior Counsel at Ballard Spahr, and the founder and former chair of the firm's Consumer Financial Services Group for 25 years.

We encourage listeners to subscribe to the podcast on their preferred platform for weekly insights into developments in the consumer finance industry.

