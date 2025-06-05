ARTICLE
5 June 2025

SEC's Division Of Corporation Finance Clarifies That Participation In Certain Proof-Of-Stake Activities Does Not Require SEC Registration

On 29 May 2025, the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance (the Division) issued a guidance statement (Statement) related to certain protocol staking activities.
Richard Kerr,Keri E. Riemer, and Caroline Roethlisberger

On 29 May 2025, the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance (the Division) issued a guidance statement (Statement) related to certain protocol staking activities. The Statement addresses the impact of federal securities laws on staking of crypto assets on networks that use proof-of-stake (PoS) as a consensus mechanism (PoS Networks). Such activity is referred to as "Protocol Staking" and such assets, "Covered Crypto Assets."

Specifically, the Division stated that (i) staking Covered Crypto Assets on a PoS Network; (ii) the activities undertaken by third parties involved in the Protocol Staking process (including third-party node operators, validators, custodians, delegates and nominators); and (iii) providing certain ancillary services related to Protocol Staking in the manner described in the Statement do not involve the offer and sale of securities within the meaning of Section 2(a)(1) of the Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act) or Section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and, therefore, do not need to register under the Securities Act, or fall within an exemption from registration.

The Statement provides guidance solely with respect to Protocol Staking activities undertaken in connection with self (or solo) staking, self-custodial staking directly with a third party and through custodial arrangements. The Statement does not cover instances where a custodian selects whether, when, or how much of an owner's crypto assets to stake.

With respect to ancillary services, the Statement provides that service providers—including custodians—may engage in activities that are ministerial or administrative in nature, including providing slashing coverage, early unbonding, alternate rewards payment schedule and amounts, and the aggregation of crypto assets.

The Statement follows recent guidance from the Division providing greater clarity on the application of the federal securities laws to digital assets, including an FAQ that addresses broker-dealer custody of digital assets.

