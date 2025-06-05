Space Business Review May 2025

May Fundraising & Investment Activity

May 8 – Space solar power manufacturer mPower Technology, Inc. raised $21m in a Series B funding round led by Razor's Edge Management, LLC, with participation from Shield Capital LLC.

May 14 – Radioisotope power systems business Zeno Power Systems Inc. secured $50m in a Series B funding round led by Hanaco Venture Capital Ltd., with participation from Seraphim Space Manager LLP, Balerion Space Ventures and others.

May 15 – Solestial, Inc., a solar energy start-up, raised $17m in a Series A funding round led by AE Ventures, with participation from existing investors Airbus Ventures and Industrious Ventures and several new investors, including Mitsubishi Electric Corporation's ME Innovation Fund.

May 16 – UK-based Space Forge Ltd. raised $30m in a Series A funding round led by the NATO Innovation Fund, with participation from the National Security Strategic Investment Fund, the British Business Bank and WF World Fund Management GmbH.

May 19 – Sophia Space Inc. raised $3.5 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Unlock Venture Partners. The company plans to further develop its orbital compute and data center solutions.

