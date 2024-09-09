Space Business Review August 2024

August Fundraising Round-Up

August 5 – Smallsat start-up Muon Space, Inc. raised $56.7m in a Series B funding round led by Activate Capital Partners, with participation from ACME VC and existing investors Costanoa Ventures, Congruent Management, LLC and others.

August 5 – Japanese rocket manufacturing start-up Interstellar Technologies, Inc. raised $21m in a Series E funding round led by SBI Investment Co., Ltd. and NTT Docomo, Inc.

August 5 – Satellite component manufacturer Deployables Cubed GmbH announced €13.9m in new funding, including €4.4m raised through a Series A funding round led by Expansion Ventures SLP and BayBG Bayerische Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH and €9.5m in grants and equity investments received from the European Innovation Council.

August 20 – Asteroid mining start-up AstroForge Inc. raised $40m in a Series A funding round led by Nova Threshold, with participation from 776 Fund Management, Initialized Capital Management, LLC, Caladan Capital LLC and others.

