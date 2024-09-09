ARTICLE
9 September 2024

Space Business Review August 2024

ML
August 5 – Smallsat start-up Muon Space, Inc. raised $56.7m in a Series B funding round led by Activate Capital Partners, with participation from ACME VC and existing investors Costanoa Ventures, Congruent Management, LLC...
August Fundraising Round-Up

August 5 – Smallsat start-up Muon Space, Inc. raised $56.7m in a Series B funding round led by Activate Capital Partners, with participation from ACME VC and existing investors Costanoa Ventures, Congruent Management, LLC and others.

August 5 – Japanese rocket manufacturing start-up Interstellar Technologies, Inc. raised $21m in a Series E funding round led by SBI Investment Co., Ltd. and NTT Docomo, Inc.

August 5 – Satellite component manufacturer Deployables Cubed GmbH announced €13.9m in new funding, including €4.4m raised through a Series A funding round led by Expansion Ventures SLP and BayBG Bayerische Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH and €9.5m in grants and equity investments received from the European Innovation Council.

August 20 – Asteroid mining start-up AstroForge Inc. raised $40m in a Series A funding round led by Nova Threshold, with participation from 776 Fund Management, Initialized Capital Management, LLC, Caladan Capital LLC and others.

Read more related news in Space Business Review August 2024.

