Space Business Review November 2024

November Fundraising Round-Up

November 12 – Launch services provider Firefly Aerospace Inc. raised $175m in a Series D funding round led by new investor RPM Ventures LLC, with participation from GiantLeap LLC, Human Element Ventures LLC and others.

November 13 – Satellite servicing start-up Starfish Space Inc. raised $29m in a round led by Shield Capital LLC, with participation from new investors Point72 Asset Management, L.P., Booz Allen Ventures, LLC, Aero X Ventures and others.

November 18 – European spacecraft manufacturing start-up The Exploration Company GmbH (TEC) raised $160m in a Series B funding round led by Balderton Capital (UK) LLP and Plural Ventures LLC, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, NGP Management Oy and others. TEC plans to use the funding to advance development of its Nyx spacecraft.

