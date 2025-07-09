Space Business Review June 2025

June Fundraising & Investment Activity

June 3 – In-space transportation services company Impulse Space, Inc. raised $300m in a Series C funding round led by Linse Capital LLC, with participation from DFJ Growth Management, LLC, Valor Equity Partners, Founders Fund, Lux Capital Management, LLC and others.

June 12 – Space and defense company Voyager Technologies Inc. raised $402m in its initial public offering, selling 12.35m shares at $31 and an additional 1.85m shares in an option fully exercised by underwriters.

June 12 – Satellite manufacturer Muon Space Inc. secured $90m in new funding, adding to the $56.7m that it raised in its August 2024 Series B investment round. The new funding round was led by Congruent Management, LLC, with participation from Activate Capital Partners, ACME VC, Costanoa Ventures and other existing investors.

June 12 – Satellite start-up Logos Space Services, Inc. raised $50m in a Series A funding round from sole investor US Innovative Technology Fund.

