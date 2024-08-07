Space Business Review July 2024

July Fundraising & Financing Round-Up

July 10 – Solid rocket motor manufacturer X-Bow Systems Inc. raised $70m in a Series B funding round led by Razor's Edge Management LLC, with participation from Lockheed Martin Ventures Inc., Crosslink Capital, Inc., and others.

July 12 – Spanish launch services start-up Payload Aerospace S.L. received a $34m syndicated loan through Spain's Recovery and Resilience Facility, with funding provided by Banco Santander S.A. and EBN Banco de Negocios S.A. The company plans to use the proceeds to support continued development of the Miura 5 launch vehicle.

July 24 – Geostationary satellite manufacturer Astranis Space Technologies Corp. (Astranis) raised $200m in series D funding round led by AH Capital Management LLC's a16z Growth Fund and Balyasny Asset Management L.P.'s BAM Elevate. Astranis intends to use the new funding for development of its Omega line of broadband satellites.

July 24 – Space-based solar power start-up Star Catcher Industries, Inc. (Star Catcher) raised $12.25m in a seed funding round led by Initialized Capital Management, LLC and B Capital Group Management, LP. Star Catcher is developing technology for in-space delivery of broad-spectrum solar energy to power spacecraft.

