Russia/Ukraine Sanctions Update - Month Of November

I. US SANCTIONS

US Department of the Treasury Acts to Curtail Russia's Use of the International Finance System : On November 21, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") designated Gazprombank, more than 50 internationally connected Russian banks, more than 40 Russian securities registrars, and 15 Russian finance officials to "further diminish and degrade Russia's war machine." OFAC also released a new, Russia-related Alert, "Sanctions Risk for Foreign Financial Institutions that Join Russian Financial Messaging System, System for Transfer of Financial Messages" to warn foreign jurisdictions and financial institutions about the sanctions risks of joining the Russian financial messaging system Sistema Peredachi Finansovykh Soobscheniy or "System for Transfer of Financial Messages.." Read more >> and Read more >>





US Justice Department Charges Indian National with Conspiring to Illegally Export US Aviation Components to Russia: On November 22, the Justice Department announced the indictment of an Indian national for his alleged conspiracy to export controlled aviation components with dual civilian and military applications to end users in Russia, in violation of the Export Control Reform Act. Read more >>

US and Ukraine Announce Partnership on Leading Edge Small Modular Reactor Projects at COP29: On November 16, during the UN Climate Change Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Bonnie Jenkins, and Ukraine Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko, announced three project partnerships under the Foundational Infrastructure for the Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology program: 1) Ukraine Clean Fuels from Small Modular Reactor ("SMR") Pilot Plant (Phase 2), 2) Project Phoenix – Ukraine, and 3) Ukraine Clean Steel from SMR Roadmap. These projects are intended to help position Ukraine to take a leadership role on secure and safe nuclear energy and industrial decarbonization. Read more >>

US Justice Department Announces Sentencing of Ukrainian National: On November 13, the Justice Department announced the sentencing of a Ukrainian national, Stanislav Romanyuk, for his role in a scheme to violate US export laws and regulations by attempting to smuggle a dual-use export-controlled item to Russia. Romanyuk worked with citizens of Latvia and Russia and a Russian company to smuggle to Russia a 500 Series CPWZ Precision Jig Grinder that was manufactured in Connecticut. Read more >>

US Justice Department Announces Guilty Plea in Connection with Shipments of Sensitive Technology to Russia : On November 7, the Justice Department announced that a national of the US, Israel, and Russia pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act for his role in a transnational, multi-million-dollar scheme to secure and illegally export dual-use semiconductors and other sensitive technology to Joint Stock Company Research and Development Center ELVEES and other entities in Russia. Read more >>





:On November 2, the State Department published a statement strongly condemning Russia's conviction and sentencing of Robert Shonov, a former employee of US Mission Russia. The statement emphasized the allegations "are entirely without merit, and his conviction is an egregious injustice." Read more >> US Justice Department Announces Guilty Plea Relating to Evasion of US Export Controls: On November 1, the Justice Department announced that a dual US-Russian national, Vadim Yermolenko, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States for his role in a transnational procurement and money laundering network that sought to acquire sensitive dual-use electronics for Russian military and intelligence services. Read more >>

II. EU Sanctions

EU Widens Sanction Measures in View of Iran Support of Russia : The EU introduced a prohibition on the export, transfer, supply, or sale from the EU to Iran of components used in the development and production of missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). The EU also introduced a transaction ban prohibiting any transaction with ports and locks that are owned, operated or controlled by listed individuals and entities, or are used for the transfer of Iranian UAVs or missiles or related technology and components to Russia. Furthermore, the EU adopted restrictive measures against one individual and four entities following Iran's missile and drone transfers to Russia, including the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines. Read more >>, Read more >> and Read more >>





: On November 14, the European Banking Authority issued final guidelines that set common EU standards on the governance arrangements and the policies, procedures and controls financial institutions should have in place to be able to comply with the EU and national restrictive measures. Read more >> EU's General Court Dismisses Action Against EU Sanctions Brought by Several Individuals:By its judgments delivered in November, the General Court dismissed actions brought by Evgeny Borisovich Zubitskiy, Artem Alexandrovich Uss and Bogoljub Karić against EU sanctions targeting Russia or Belarus. Read more >>, Read more >> and Read more >>

German Businessman Sentenced to 7 Years for Selling Machining Tools to Russian Weapons Manufacturer: The Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart has sentenced a man to seven years in prison for selling machinery to a Russian weapons manufacturer for the production of sniper rifles in breach of EU sanctions. Read more >>

Poland Arrests a Man Over Alleged Export of Dual-Use Technology to Russia: On November 20,Poland's Internal Security Agency apprehended a German citizen involved in the trade of machinery that had been diverted to Russia for use in arms production. The prosecution office managing the case has leveled charges against the suspect for facilitating and exporting dual-use goods to Russia. Read more >>

Dutch Court Convicts Company Director for Breaches of Russia Sanctions and Confiscates Proceeds from Company:The Rotterdam District Court has handed down two judgments relating to the conviction and sentencing of an individual for exporting computer goods and software destined for Russian companies via intermediaries in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. According to the judgment, the man had been selling computer equipment to two Russian companies prior to 2022. After the goods in questions became sanctioned, a fact he was made aware of by his customs agent, the man directed the exports to affiliates of his Russian customers in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. All the communications, however, remained with the Russian companies. Read more >>, Read more >> and Read more >>

EU Commission Clarifies its Approach on the Potential Use of Former Soviet Republics to Circumvent EU Sanctions:The European Commission indicated that the EU Sanctions Envoy has engaged in extensive outreach to jurisdictions representing high-risk of EU sanctions' circumvention, including in Central Asia and the Caucasus. Both political and technical level engagement has borne tangible results, in particular as regards trade in the Common High Priority items. The European Commission has also organized capacity-building seminars to further inform third countries, including Uzbekistan, and their economic operators about EU sanctions. The European Commission also indicated that it welcomes any concrete information in the context of sanctions circumvention so it can take action. Read more >> and Read more >>

EU Commission Responds Whether New Ukrainian Sanctions Call into Question the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement:The European Commission responded to questions concerning sanctions imposed by Ukraine on the Russian oil company Lukoil, resulting in a halt to oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline that crosses Ukraine to several EU Member States, especially Hungary and Slovakia. The European Commission clarified that missing volumes from Lukoil were replaced with different suppliers/traders through the same Druzhba pipeline in July and August 2024 and that there was no interruption of energy supplies. The European Commission services have concluded that urgent arbitration under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement does not appear to be warranted. Read more >> and Read more >>

European Court of Auditors to Assess the Implementation of Financial and Trade Sanctions Against Russia:The European Court of Auditors will assess whether the European Commission and Member States' procedures effectively support the implementation of the financial and trade sanctions introduced following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Read more >>

EU Proposes to Sanction Chinese Firms Aiding Russia's War:The EU is proposing to sanction several Chinese firms that it claims helped Russian companies develop attack drones that were deployed against Ukraine. The European Commission is also looking into imposing restrictions on additional Russian oil tankers to curb Moscow's ability to circumvent existing restrictive measures. The EU also proposed adding a Chinese national who controls a company that has breached EU trade sanctions, a Hong Kong-based firm that has provided Russian military firms with banned microelectronic components, and North Korean defense officials involved with the country's decision to deploy troops to aid Russia. Read more >>

III. UK Sanctions

IV. Russia/Ukraine Sanctions

Ukraine sanctions 15 Russian individuals and 102 Russian entities:On November 12, President Zelenskyy introduced two decrees which sanctioned several Russian individuals and Russian entities under its economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) regime. Under Decree No. 761/2024, 15 Russian nationals and 39 Russian entities, including entities in Belarus and occupied territories of Ukraine, were sanctioned. Decree No. 762/2024 also introduced sanctions to 63 companies, including Russian airlines and airports. Read more >>

V. Other Notable Developments

Japan's JERA Reports No Impact on its LNG Supply following Gazprombank Sanctions: On November 27, the President of Japan's top utility company, JERA, reported seeing no impact from new US sanctions on Gazprombank on its procurement of liquefied natural gas ("LNG") from Russia's Sakhalin-2 project, as it does not use the lender for payment settlements. Japan's Industry Minister, Yoji Muto, also stated that Japan would take all possible measures to prevent disruptions in securing stable LNG supply from Sakhalin-2 following the new U.S. sanctions. Read more >>

