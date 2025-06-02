Russia/Ukraine Sanctions Update - Month Of May 2025

US Sanctions | EU Sanctions | UK Sanctions | Russia/Ukraine Sanctions | Other Notable Developments

I. U.S. Sanctions

President Trump Threatens Sanctions on Russia Following Drone Attack on Ukraine : On May 28, Bloomberg reported that President Trump said he was "'absolutely' considering new sanctions against Russia as Ukraine said Moscow launched its largest drone barrage of the war during a third night of strikes." Bloomberg also reported that the comments "came as [President Trump grew] visibly frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the state of talks meant to deliver a ceasefire in Ukraine." The Washington Post reported that Russia and Ukraine will meet in Istanbul for a second round of peace talks if the Kremlin produces its promised memorandum of terms for an agreement. Read more>> and Read more>>

: On April 1, 2025, Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced S. 1241 and H.R. 2548, the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025. If passed, the legislation would require the President, not later than 15 days following its enactment, and every 90 days thereafter, to determine if the Government of Russia, any proxy of the Government of the Russian Federation, any individual or entity controlled by or acting at the direction of the Government of the Russian Federation, those affiliated or supporting the Government of Russia, or financial institutions affiliated with the Government of the Russian Federation has refused to negotiate a peace with Ukraine, has violated any negotiated peace agreement, has initiated another military invasion of Ukraine, or has overthrown, dismantled, or sought to subvert the Government of Ukraine (a "covered determination"). Upon making a covered determination, the legislation would then require the President to take various actions, including imposing property blocking sanctions on certain persons affiliated with or supporting the government of the Russian Federation, financial institutions affiliated with the government of the Russian Federation, and entities owned by or affiliated with the Russian Federation. The legislation has reached 81 cosponsors in the Senate. Read more>> and Read more>> U.S. Secretary of State Speaks with Russia Foreign Minister : On May 17 and May 28, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, held calls with Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov. The calls emphasized U.S. commitment to "achieving a lasting end to the Russia-Ukraine war." The calls also emphasized President Trump's calls "for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the violence" and "constructive, good faith dialogue with Ukraine as the only path to ending this war." Read more>> and Read more>>

: On May 16, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, met with Ukrainian Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, and Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan. The parties "discussed the importance of seeking a peaceful end to the Russia-Ukraine war," and Secretary Rubio reiterated "the U.S. position that the killing needs to stop." Read more>> U.S. Announces U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund: On April 30, the U.S. and Ukraine signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which commits the parties to work collaboratively and invest together to accelerate Ukraine's economic recovery. The U.S. Treasury Department and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation agreed to work with the Government of Ukraine "to finalize program governance and advance this important partnership." Read more>>

UK Government amends seven entries on UK sanctions list under the Russia regime :On May 28, the UK Government amended seven entries for one individual and six entities on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. Read more>>

Ukraine imposes sanctions on 10 individuals and 9 entities :On May 25, under Decrees No. 345/2025 and No. 344/2025, Ukraine imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and 9 entities, the sanctions include, among other things, asset blocking, restrictions on trade operations and the prevention of capital withdrawal. Read more>> and Read more>>

Alleged Sanctions Violations Lead to Toronto Company Owner Arrest:On May 27, the owner of a Toronto company was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police following allegations that his company supplied the Russian military with restricted goods and technologies in violation of Canadian sanctions. Read more>>

