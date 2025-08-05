Russia/Ukraine Sanctions Update - Month Of July 2025

I. U.S. SANCTIONS

U.S. Treasury Department Sanctions Iranian Shipping Network that Transports Oil and Petroleum Products from Russia : On July 30, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") announced sanctions against over 50 individuals and 50 vessels determined to be part of "the vast shipping empire controlled by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani." OFAC alleged the network "transports oil and petroleum products from Iran and Russia, as well as other cargo, to buyers around the world, generating tens of billions of dollars in profit." Moreover, in 2024, Hossein's network "was publicly exposed for its involvement in shipping missiles, drone components, and dual-use goods from Iran to Russia in exchange for shipments of Russian petroleum." Read more >>

: On July 30, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") announced sanctions against over 50 individuals and 50 vessels determined to be part of "the vast shipping empire controlled by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani." OFAC alleged the network "transports oil and petroleum products from Iran and Russia, as well as other cargo, to buyers around the world, generating tens of billions of dollars in profit." Moreover, in 2024, Hossein's network "was publicly exposed for its involvement in shipping missiles, drone components, and dual-use goods from Iran to Russia in exchange for shipments of Russian petroleum." Read more >> President Trump Threatens Tariffs If Russia Fails to Make Progress with Ukraine Cease Fire: On July 29, Reuters reported that President Trump said that the United States would start imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia "10 days from today" if Moscow showed no progress toward ending its war in Ukraine. President Trump also indicated that he had not yet heard a response from Russia. According to the Guardian, shortly after President Trump's announcement, Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Russia has an "immunity" to such actions as "[w]e been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time, our economy operates under a huge number of restrictions." Read more >> and Read more >>

II. EU SANCTIONS

III. UK SANCTIONS

IV RUSSIA/UKRAINE SANCTIONS

Ukraine introduces new law targeting Russia's shadow fleet :On July 30, Ukraine introduced a new law that enables sanctions to be imposed on sea and air vessels that transport oil and petroleum products, as well as those carrying weapons or troops. Read more >>

:On July 30, Ukraine introduced a new law that enables sanctions to be imposed on sea and air vessels that transport oil and petroleum products, as well as those carrying weapons or troops. Read more >> Ukraine imposes sanctions on 45 individuals and 50 companies : On July 27, President Zelenskyy enacted decree No. 555/2025 which imposed sanctions on 45 individuals and 50 companies linked to Russia's defence industry. The sanctions focused on, amongst other things, preventing the transfer of capital outside of Ukraine, the suspension of discharge of economic and financial obligations and the blocking of assets. Read more >> and Read more >>

: On July 27, President Zelenskyy enacted decree No. 555/2025 which imposed sanctions on 45 individuals and 50 companies linked to Russia's defence industry. The sanctions focused on, amongst other things, preventing the transfer of capital outside of Ukraine, the suspension of discharge of economic and financial obligations and the blocking of assets. Read more >> and Read more >> Ukraine imposes sanctions on 5 individuals :On July 20, President Zelenskyy enacted decree No. 502/2025 which imposed sanctions on five individuals. Read more >>

:On July 20, President Zelenskyy enacted decree No. 502/2025 which imposed sanctions on five individuals. Read more >> Ukraine imposes sanctions on 190 individuals and 200 legal entities:On July 8, President Zelenskyy enacted decrees No. 465/2025, No. 471/2025; No. 472/2025 and No. 473/2025, imposing sanctions on 190 individuals and 200 legal entities. Read more >>, Read more >>, Read more >> and Read more >>

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.