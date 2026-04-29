Clemency, Mandatory Minimums, And Why I Left The Federal Bench | Kevin Sharp (Video)

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In this conversation, Kevin Sharp reflects on a career defined by an unrelenting pursuit of justice. From trying a landmark race discrimination case against Whirlpool in Nashville, to being confirmed to the federal bench 89 to zero with bipartisan support from two Republican senators, to sentencing a young man named Chris Young to life without parole for a nonviolent drug offense under mandatory minimum laws he believed were fundamentally unjust, and then doing something about it.

Sharp traces the path from that sentencing to a meeting in the Oval Office with Kim Kardashian and President Trump, a clemency order that brought Chris Young home, and a college graduation at SMU he wouldn't miss for anything. He also takes us inside the decades-long fight to free Leonard Peltier, Native American activist and political prisoner, and what it took to finally secure clemency on the last day of the Biden administration: a coalition of Native American tribes, civil rights organizations, Stevie Van Zandt, and a phone call to the Vatican at three o'clock in the morning. This is a conversation about what the law can do, what it fails to do, and what happens when someone decides to fight back.

Kevin Sharp is Co-Vice Chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, a national civil rights and employment law firm, and a former United States District Court Judge for the Middle District of Tennessee.

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