NYC Employers Reminded To Post Lactation Accommodation Policy

New York City employers are reminded that they are now required to physically and electronically post a copy of their written lactation accommodation policy.

As we previously reported, Local Law 109– which became effective on May 8, 2025 – amends the New York City Human Rights Law's existing obligations on employers to implement and distribute a written lactation accommodation policy. The amendment requires that employers both distribute the written policy to employees "at the commencement of employment," as well as make the policy "readily available to employees by, at a minimum, conspicuously posting such policy at an employer's place of business in an area accessible to employees and electronically on such employer's intranet, if one exists."

In addition, the amendment incorporates therecent change to New York State lawrequiring the first 30 minutes of each lactation break be paid. The amendment requires that a compliant lactation accommodation policy now include a statement that the employer will provide 30 minutes of paid break time for lactation purposes and permit an employee to use existing paid break or meal time for lactation time needed in excess of 30 minutes.

NYC employers should take immediate steps to ensure compliance with these new requirements.

