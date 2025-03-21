Dimensions Of Diversity: Advancing Disability Rights In Law And Beyond With Robert Dinerstein (Podcast)

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman examines the changing landscape of disability rights with Robert Dinerstein, Professor Emeritus at American University's Washington College of Law. With over forty years of experience, Robert has been a prominent advocate for disability rights, serving on the President's Committee on People with Intellectual Disabilities and consulting with the World Health Organization.

Lloyd and Robert engage in a detailed discussion about the ongoing movement for disability rights, examining the impact of landmark legislation such as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the persistent challenges that still exist. They explore how disability intersects with other dimensions of diversity, the evolving perception of intellectual and mental disabilities, and the importance of building cultures of belonging. Robert shares insights on how organizations, particularly in the legal profession, can promote inclusivity through practical actions—many of which require little to no financial investment.

The conversation also highlights the American Bar Association's (ABA) Pledge for Change initiative, which encourages law firms, law schools, and other organizations to actively support disability inclusion. Robert emphasizes the importance of systemic changes, such as making workplaces more accessible, adopting universal design principles, and ensuring that accommodations are treated as standard rather than exceptions.

Listen to the Podcast

