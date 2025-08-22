Federal Trade Commission's Non-Compete Ban Blocked Nationwide

Honigman is a business law firm that operates with an eye towards responsiveness and innovation in all that we do. Founded in Detroit in 1948, we’ve expanded to include offices across Michigan, to Chicago and Washington, D.C.
On August 20, 2024, a federal court issued an order permanently setting aside the Federal Trade Commission's ("FTC") rule that would have largely banned noncompetition agreements between employers and employees.
