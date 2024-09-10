ARTICLE
10 September 2024

Dimensions Of Diversity: Unpacking EEOC's New Guidance: Expanding Protections In The Workplace (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by colleagues Charlene Barker Gedeus and Mickey Kincade as they explore the latest updates from the Equal Employment...
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Lloyd Freeman
Photo of Charlene Barker Gedeus
Photo of Michael J. Kincade, Jr.
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by colleagues Charlene Barker Gedeus and Mickey Kincade as they explore the latest updates from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). For the first time in nearly 30 years, the EEOC has updated its enforcement guidance on workplace harassment, bringing significant changes and expansions to existing protections.

Charlene and Mickey break down the significant changes in the EEOC's enforcement guidance on workplace harassment, including expanded protections for race, gender, sexual orientation, and religious backgrounds. This episode provides insight for employers on implementing these new guidelines to foster a more inclusive and respectful workplace. More information on the EEOC's guidance can be found here.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lloyd Freeman
Lloyd Freeman
Photo of Charlene Barker Gedeus
Charlene Barker Gedeus
Photo of Michael J. Kincade, Jr.
Michael J. Kincade, Jr.
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More