On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by colleagues Charlene Barker Gedeus and Mickey Kincade as they explore the latest updates from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). For the first time in nearly 30 years, the EEOC has updated its enforcement guidance on workplace harassment, bringing significant changes and expansions to existing protections.

Charlene and Mickey break down the significant changes in the EEOC's enforcement guidance on workplace harassment, including expanded protections for race, gender, sexual orientation, and religious backgrounds. This episode provides insight for employers on implementing these new guidelines to foster a more inclusive and respectful workplace. More information on the EEOC's guidance can be found here.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.