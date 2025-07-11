NEW: Notice On Qualifying Acts Of Violence Leave & Accommodation Required To Be Given To Employees

On July 1, 2025, the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) issued its new notice, "Survivors Of Violence And Family Members Of Victims Right To Leave And Accommodations." This notice was created and issued by the CRD pursuant to California Assembly Bill (AB) 2499 which was passed last year. Among other things, AB 2499 expands leave protections for employees who are either the victim of, or who have a family member who has been a victim of, certain qualifying acts of violence, as defined by the statute.

A copy of the notice can be obtained in fifteen different languages here. As of July 1, 2025, employers must provide the notice to employees when hired, annually, upon request, and to any employee who informs the employer that they are a victim of violence or the family member of a victim of violence. Victims of violence include victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, violent threats, acts involving the use or presence of a dangerous weapon, or any violence causing injury. Additional information, helpful clarifications, and updates on AB 2499 can be found in the CRD's Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).

